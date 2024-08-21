Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest figures for drug deaths in Edinburgh - 73 per cent higher than a decade ago - have been condemned as “shocking and shameful”.

A total of 111 deaths due to drug misuse were recorded in the Capital in 2023, compared with 113 last year and 109 in 2021. The small decrease over the past year bucked the national trend, with drug deaths rising by 12 per cent across Scotland.

The statistics, published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Tuesday, showed 78 males and 33 females suffered fatal overdoses in the city last year. Opiates were implicated in 100 of the deaths, benzodiazepines in 75, cocaine in 56 and alcohol in 17.

National Records of Scotland data for 2023 has revealed a 12 per cent rise in drugs deaths across the country

Across Scotland, 1,172 people lost their lives to drugs in 2023, an increase of 121 on the total for 2022.

Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber Scotland’s figures were 2.7 times the numbers for England and 2.1 times those for Wales. And she said in Edinburgh there had been 1,146 deaths due to drugs since 2010.

She said: “These latest figures are shocking and shameful. Drug deaths continue to be our national shame on the SNP’s watch and far too many individuals in Edinburgh are dying in this way.

“Behind these awful figures are families grieving the loss of loved ones and my thoughts are with those in Edinburgh who are experiencing this tragedy.

“Nicola Sturgeon admitted she took her eye off the ball in tackling Scotland’s drug deaths crisis and deaths soared as a result. They continue to be far higher than elsewhere in the UK and are the worst in Europe.”

She argued the figures underlined the need for the Tories’ Right to Recovery Bill, which outgoing leader Douglas Ross has introduced in the Scottish Parliament. It would enshrine in law a right to treatment, including residential rehab, for all those who needed it.

Ms Webber said: “SNP ministers need to stop the warm words and finally give their backing to the Right to Recovery Bill that has been introduced in the Scottish Parliament. It is backed by frontline experts and could be a game-changer for those in Edinburgh who are suffering from addiction.”