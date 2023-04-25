One person has been hospitalised following a fire in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh. The blaze broke out in a flat on Drum Street, early on Tuesday morning, April 25. Fire crews were alerted to the blaze shortly before 7am, and quickly arrived on scene. Police cars and ambulances also attended. One person, a 69-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, police said, while two others were treated by paramedics at the scene. Officers closed Drum Street to traffic for around two hours, however it has now re-opened. Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, leaving the street less than half an hour after being called.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.53am on Tuesday, 25 April to reports of a dwelling fire in Drum Street, Edinburgh. “Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews were met by a fire on the ground floor of the property. “Two casualties were treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service and one further casualty was taken to hospital. Crews left the scene at 7.20am after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.10am on Tuesday, 25 April, to a report of a fire at a flat on Drum Street, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a 69-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution. The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.