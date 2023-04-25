News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Drum Street fire: Emergency services descend on residential Gilmerton street to tackle blaze in flat

Road re-opens after firefighters called to blaze in block of flats

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST

Emergency services descended on a street in Gilmerton after reports of a fire.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze in a flat on Drum Street, Edinburgh, at 6.53am this morning, April 25. Four appliances were sent to the scene, and police officers also reportedly attended to assist. Drum Street was closed, and buses were diverted away from the area. The fire was extinguished and crews left the scene after making the area safe. The road has now re-opened.

No injuries have been reported. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that firefighters attended. The SFRS has been contacted for further details. Police Scotland has also been approached for comment.

Firefighters called to blaze in flat on Drum Street in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh.Firefighters called to blaze in flat on Drum Street in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh.
