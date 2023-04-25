Edinburgh Drum Street fire: Emergency services descend on residential Gilmerton street to tackle blaze in flat
Road re-opens after firefighters called to blaze in block of flats
Emergency services descended on a street in Gilmerton after reports of a fire.
Fire crews were alerted to the blaze in a flat on Drum Street, Edinburgh, at 6.53am this morning, April 25. Four appliances were sent to the scene, and police officers also reportedly attended to assist. Drum Street was closed, and buses were diverted away from the area. The fire was extinguished and crews left the scene after making the area safe. The road has now re-opened.
No injuries have been reported. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that firefighters attended. The SFRS has been contacted for further details. Police Scotland has also been approached for comment.