Edinburgh Easter: here are the best places to roll your eggs from Arthur's Seat to Calton Hill
A tradition that dates back centuries, families across Edinburgh look forward to it every year. Unlike many other cities, Scotland's Capital is blessed with a terrain that gives us several great places for Easter Sunday fun.
Not only will youngsters have a great time at the city's famous hills and parks - many of the most popular sites also offer amazing views of Auld Reekie. And if the Scottish weather surprises us, an even better day-out could be in store.
So if you're already painting your eggs in aniticipation of the day, here are our top spots to go egg-rolling in Edinburgh.
Arthur's Seat
By far the most popular site on Easter Sunday, the old volcano offers panoramic views and is always packed with families for the occasion. Getting to the top can take an hour or two, but it's more than worth it to join the fun.
Calton Hill
Another place with some of the most spectacular views of the Capital, Calton Hill also fills up with families every Easter Sunday. A far easier climb than Arthur's Seat, the long green slopes are perfect for egg-rolling.
Giant's Brae and Lady Fyfe's Brae
The two peaks in Leith Links are also good spots for the tradition. Just a few paces away from each other, both the hills are popular with locals come Easter.
Blackford Hill
Easily accessed from Morningside, Blackford Hill is another well-trodden spot on Easter Sunday. There are lovely views of the city and the rolling Braid Hills from the top.
Starbank Park
Those in the north of the city also have a good place for the ritual on their doorsteps. As well as holding a family-friendly event on Saturday, March 30, it is sure to be popular for egg-rolling on Easter Sunday.
