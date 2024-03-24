Edinburgh Easter: here are the best places to roll your eggs from Arthur's Seat to Calton Hill

Unlike many other cities, Scotland's Capital is blessed with a terrain that gives us several great places for Easter Sunday fun.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 24th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Almost all of us have fond memories of rolling eggs down hills at Easter.

A tradition that dates back centuries, families across Edinburgh look forward to it every year. Unlike many other cities, Scotland's Capital is blessed with a terrain that gives us several great places for Easter Sunday fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not only will youngsters have a great time at the city's famous hills and parks - many of the most popular sites also offer amazing views of Auld Reekie. And if the Scottish weather surprises us, an even better day-out could be in store.

So if you're already painting your eggs in aniticipation of the day, here are our top spots to go egg-rolling in Edinburgh.

Arthur's Seat

By far the most popular site on Easter Sunday, the old volcano offers panoramic views and is always packed with families for the occasion. Getting to the top can take an hour or two, but it's more than worth it to join the fun.

A crowded Arthur's Seat at EasterA crowded Arthur's Seat at Easter
A crowded Arthur's Seat at Easter

Calton Hill

Another place with some of the most spectacular views of the Capital, Calton Hill also fills up with families every Easter Sunday. A far easier climb than Arthur's Seat, the long green slopes are perfect for egg-rolling.

Calton Hill is another popular gathering place on Easter Sunday. Picture: Lisa FergusonCalton Hill is another popular gathering place on Easter Sunday. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
Calton Hill is another popular gathering place on Easter Sunday. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Giant's Brae and Lady Fyfe's Brae

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two peaks in Leith Links are also good spots for the tradition. Just a few paces away from each other, both the hills are popular with locals come Easter.

Blackford Hill

Easily accessed from Morningside, Blackford Hill is another well-trodden spot on Easter Sunday. There are lovely views of the city and the rolling Braid Hills from the top.

Located in the south of the capital, Blackford Hill offers stunning panoramic views of the city’s skyline and winding streets. Popular with dog walkers, the beauty spot has several beautiful walks over grassy hills and woodland areas and visitors can also marvel at the impressive Royal Observatory of Edinburgh.Located in the south of the capital, Blackford Hill offers stunning panoramic views of the city’s skyline and winding streets. Popular with dog walkers, the beauty spot has several beautiful walks over grassy hills and woodland areas and visitors can also marvel at the impressive Royal Observatory of Edinburgh.
Located in the south of the capital, Blackford Hill offers stunning panoramic views of the city’s skyline and winding streets. Popular with dog walkers, the beauty spot has several beautiful walks over grassy hills and woodland areas and visitors can also marvel at the impressive Royal Observatory of Edinburgh.

Starbank Park

Those in the north of the city also have a good place for the ritual on their doorsteps. As well as holding a family-friendly event on Saturday, March 30, it is sure to be popular for egg-rolling on Easter Sunday.

Related topics:EdinburghMemoriesEaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.