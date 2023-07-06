A Scottish mum has been left anxious for her two young children after the family's flight to Edinburgh was diverted at the last minute due to dropping pressure.

Along with her husband and two young children, Rachael Bews boarded a flight from London Stansted to the Scottish Capital, where she lived for five years, at around 5.30pm on Thursday, July 6. But shortly after take off, Rachael said passengers were told that cabin pressure was dropping and that the flight would have to be diverted to Manchester Airport.

"Not long after take off, it was announced over the tannoy by the Captain that the cabin was not retaining sufficient pressure to safely make it to Edinburgh and we needed to divert to Manchester,” said Rachael, whose children are aged one and two.

Rachael Bews' flight to Edinburgh has been diverted to Manchester Airport

"I had suspected that something was wrong as the pressure felt noticeably different to usual and we were flying very low – only 9,000ft the whole way to Manchester. Then we circled over Manchester for some time and that’s when I started becoming anxious.”

Rachael, who is from the Scottish Highlands, said her anxiety was heightened by the fact that it was her both her toddlers’ first experiences of flying. “They are flying for the first time so being diverted in these circumstances is slightly more anxiety provoking and problematic,” she said.

The flight landed safely in Manchester and, as of 7pm, Rachael and her family were still aboard the plane, which was still grounded. “We still don’t yet know when we will make it to Edinburgh. We should’ve arrived over an hour ago and are currently sitting on the tarmac in Manchester,” she said.

