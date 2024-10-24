Edinburgh emergency incident: Pensioner pronounced dead after police called to city street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police officers and ambulance crews rushed to Pennywell Road after the alarm was raised on Thursday morning.
A police statement confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the same, but suggested there were no suspicious circumstances.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Thursday, 24 October, 2024, we received a report of a concern for a man at Pennywell Road in Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended, but the 80-year-old man was pronounced dead. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.