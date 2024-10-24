Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An 80-year-old man has died after police were called to an incident on an Edinburgh street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers and ambulance crews rushed to Pennywell Road after the alarm was raised on Thursday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene | TSPL

A police statement confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the same, but suggested there were no suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Thursday, 24 October, 2024, we received a report of a concern for a man at Pennywell Road in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended, but the 80-year-old man was pronounced dead. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”