Edinburgh emergency incident: Pensioner pronounced dead after police called to city street

By Ian Swanson
Published 24th Oct 2024, 18:33 BST
An 80-year-old man has died after police were called to an incident on an Edinburgh street.

Police officers and ambulance crews rushed to Pennywell Road after the alarm was raised on Thursday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene
The man was pronounced dead at the scene | TSPL

A police statement confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the same, but suggested there were no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Thursday, 24 October, 2024, we received a report of a concern for a man at Pennywell Road in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended, but the 80-year-old man was pronounced dead. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

