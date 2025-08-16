Emergency services were called to an incident in Edinburgh’s Gorgie Road on Saturday morning.

Three fire engines and a turntable ladder were at the scene. The road was closed and buses had to be diverted.

Police were reported to have taped off the entrance to a block of flats on Coxfield Lane, just off Gorgie Road.

Part of Gorgie Road was closed, forcing buses to be diverted | TSPL

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they had received a call at 11.27am on Saturday and three fire appliances and a height appliance were despatched. The SFRS said it was a chimney fire and no injuries had been reported. The fire engines remained at the scene at 1pm.

Lothian Buses posted diversions for several of their services. For the No 1, it said: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Gorgie Road and are instead diverted via Robertson Avenue, Slateford Road and Angle Park Terrace in both directions until further notice.”

And for services 2, 3, 25 and 33, the company said: “ Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Gorgie Road and are instead diverted via Robertson Avenue, Slateford Road and Ardmillan Terrace in both directions until further notice. “