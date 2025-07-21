An estate agent manager has admitted embezzling more than £16,000 from his employers.

Ross Young carried out a 10 month scam by producing fake invoices for work carried out at properties while employed as a manager with Belvoir Letting Agency in Dundas Street, Edinburgh.

Young managed to pocket a total of £16,680 before he was eventually caught out after a colleague became suspicious of the fake invoicing carried out between January and October 2019.

Ross Young pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told 40-year-old Young had started with the Capital estate agent as sales person in September 2018 before being promoted to general manager three months later.

In his management role Young had responsibilities for hiring staff, promoting the company and had access to computer systems and the company credit card.

The court was told an accounts manager with the company subsequently became suspicious over a number of invoices relating to work being carried out within properties owned by the letting agents.

The employee carried out an investigation by contacting a number of companies said to have been tasked with the work but was told “they had not been instructed to carry out any work” and as result the police were contacted.

The court heard Young had been producing fake invoices for the bogus work and “a total of £16,680 was transferred into an account owned by the accused.”

The court was told Young, from Colinton, Edinburgh, was originally charged with embezzling £31,154 in January 2021 but that figure was amended prior to his guilty plea on Monday.

Solicitor Paul Dunn, defending, said he would reserve his mitigation to the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Francis Walls said: “You have pled guilty to this amended charge and, though you have no previous convictions, due to the seriousness of this charge and the significant sum of money involved I am going to adjourn sentence.”

Sentence was deferred for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to next month.

