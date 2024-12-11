Health Secretary Neil Gray is being urged to spell out a timetable for the construction of Edinburgh's new eye hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The replacement for the current Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion - declared unfit for purpose in 2014 - was given the go-ahead in the Scottish Budget last week.

But Lothian Labour MSP Sarah Boyack has now written to Mr Gray, asking how soon building work will get under way and when the hospital will open. She also asked him to meet campaigners, stakeholders and Lothian MSPs to brief them on the situation.

The Scottish Government announced in last week’s Budget that it would fund the new eye hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was originally approved in 2018, but cancelled in 2020, reinstated in 2021 and then put on hold in 2023.

Ms Boyack said: “I am incredibly relieved that this project is finally going ahead. However, we have seen multiple U-turns in the past on the eye hospital. We need urgent clarity on the next steps.

“This project must be completed as soon as possible so that patients finally get the facility they deserve and require.

“I want to work constructively with Neil Gray on this. Patients and campaigners deserve clarity and I hope the Health Secretary takes up my suggestion to meet with stakeholders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Lothian still needs to finalise the purchase of the site for the new eye hospital at Little France, close to the Royal Infirmary, after the original site nearby was reallocated when the project was cancelled.

All work on the hospital was halted a year ago when last year's Scottish Budget imposed a two-year freeze on all major infrastructure projects after capital funding was cut by Westminster.

But in her December 4 Budget, Finance Secretary Shona Robison announced the Scottish Government would fund the replacement of the Eye Pavilion, as well as the Belford hospital in Fort William, and Monklands hospital in Airdrie.

The urgent need for a new eye hospital has been underlined by the current temporary closure of the Eye Pavilion, in Chalmers Street, for urgent work on its plumbing system, with its services scattered to other NHS sites across Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her letter, Ms Boyack said she was delighted at the Scottish Government's go-ahead for the new hospital and thanked Mr Gray for his part in making it happen.

She continued: "For over 10 years, patients in Edinburgh have been forced to use a facility that is not fit for purpose.

"However, we have been here before, with multiple U-turns from the Scottish Government, and campaigners have had many false dawns on the road to securing a new facility.

"With the closure of the current hospital, it is imperative that this project is completed as soon as possible. Campaigners and patients need clarity."