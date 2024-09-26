Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Health Secretary Neil Gray has said minimising disruption for patients is a top priority in handling the emergency six-month closure of Edinburgh's not-fit-for-purpose Eye Pavilion - but he refused to guarantee that long-delayed plans for a replacement eye hospital would go ahead.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, Mr Gray said in the face of the "challenging" financial climate "all spending – even that previously committed – must be carefully considered so that it is directed to where it will have the greatest impact."

NHS Lothian announced last week that the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion would have to close temporarily for urgent plumbing repairs. Mr Gray told MSPs Lothian was still finalising where patients would go for appointments and treatment during the closure, but said health bosses planned to give details on October 4 when they are due to brief Lothian MSPs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion will close temporarily for six months. Picture: Greg Macvean. | JP License

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “NHS Lothian are looking at all possible options, across their estate, to maximise capacity for ophthalmology patients. I have also sought assurance that there will be minimal travel for those patients with the most profound needs - critical issue patients have raised with me."

He said two copper waste pipe stacks at the Eye Pavilion needed to be replaced and it was critical the work was done quickly to prevent damage that would lead to more significant remedial works and greater disruption. Unfortunately,one of the waste pipes was located within a cavity that contained asbestos, which added to the length and complexity of the work.

Mr Gray - who earlier in the day had visited the Eye Pavilion with Lothian MSPs - said: “My priority, and that of NHS Lothian, is ensuring safety and, to the fullest extent possible, minimising disruption.”

He said NHS Lothian planned to hand over the building to the contractors on October 25. And he said the six-month time estimate included some contingency to allow for what else might be discovered during the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eye Pavilion was declared unfit for purpose in 2014 and the Scottish Government agreed to a replacement hospital in 2018, but withdrew funding in 2021, proposing instead that eyecare services should be "dispersed" across the region, including to community optometrists and to St John's Hospital, Livingston.

Following an outcry from the public and professionals, ministers promised in 2021 the new hospital would go ahead after all, but it has since been put on hold by the government's two-year freeze on capital spending.

Looking to the future, Mr Gray spoke about the need to invest in the existing NHS estate and reduce pressure on that estate by delivering services in a different way.

"For eye care services this includes consideration of how we better utilise capacity at existing treatment centres. A key part of this is ensuring that more people are treated in a community setting,where that is clinically appropriate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he said he believed "the community optometry sector has the capacity and capability to do much more".

He concluded his statement saying: "I know that many are concerned about the future of the eye pavilion and will be disappointed that I have not confirmed its replacement in my statement today.

"I give my commitment that we will continue to look ahead to how eye care services can be delivered most effectively, with a clear focus on improved services and reduced waiting times.

"We must be open to all possibilities on how this can be achieved, including how we make better use of existing resources."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs asked Mr Gray if, having seen the Eye Pavilion, he now accepted the need for a replacement eye hospital in Lothian and urged him to fast track its funding and construction.

Mr Gray said that would be decided based on the outcome of the UK Budget on October 30 and the review of infrastructure spending currently going on within the Scottish Government. “I can’t give any greater commitment than that at this stage.”