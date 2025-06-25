Edinburgh Eye Pavilion reopens to patients after completion of urgent repairs

Edinburgh’s Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion has fully reopened to patients after urgent repair work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospital in Chalmers Street was temporarily closed in autumn 2024 to enable the removal of asbestos and replacement of water pipes. Services were relocated to other NHS Lothian sites, with all surgery and inpatient services switched to St John’s Hospital, Livingston.

In January the cost of the project was put at around £4 million - up to £1.9m for repair work , with another £1.9m for transferring staff and equipment to different locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion in Edinburgh has reopened after urgent repairs | JPI Media

The return of services, which began in early June, was phased over several weeks to allow the transfer of sensitive equipment and ensure a smooth transition.

Michelle Carr, chief officer for acute services at NHS Lothian, said: “Moving our range of diagnostic and treatment equipment, microscopes, ophthalmoscopes and devices for measuring eye pressure, along with all the lenses and instruments that our healthcare staff require for the many and varied eye conditions that individual patients may present with is nothing short of a mammoth task.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly, planning for the return of services and the reopening of the building. I would like to thank them for their professionalism and ongoing commitment to patient care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All clinical Ophthalmology services that had to be relocated during the building’s temporary closure have now returned to the Eye Pavilion and are available for patients.

NHS Lothian said patients would continue to receive tailored communications by letter, text or both with information about their appointments.

And it said in the light of patient feedback, some parts of the macular service would now also be made available for patients within the East Lothian Community Hospital, in addition to the service provided at the Eye Pavilion.

The Eye Pavilion holds an average of 152 outpatient clinics a week, using 40 consultation rooms every day. In all, there are 1,400 outpatient appointments every week and more than 130 inpatient slots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospital was declared no longer fit for purpose in 2014 and a new eye hospital - first approved in 2018 - is due to be built near the Royal Infirmary at Little France, but it is not expected to be ready for another six years.

Jim Crombie, Deputy Chief Executive, NHS Lothian, said: “For many patients, the move back to the familiar surroundings of the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion, will be most welcome.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of our patients for their understanding while the building was temporarily closed and would like to thank them for the valuable feedback they provided.”

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs said: ““I am pleased that these emergency repairs have finally concluded. This closure has caused significant disruption for patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An eight-month closure is evidence that a new eye hospital for Lothian is desperately needed, and I am glad that my campaigning has led SNP Ministers to agree to a new hospital.

“Patients, many of whom I have spoken to over the years, will be relieved to return to the Eye Pavilion and I would like to pay tribute to the NHS staff who have supported many vulnerable people during this period of disruption.

“Problems were left to accumulate for too long before the latest repairs were carried out. The Eye Pavilion was deemed unfit for purpose almost ten years ago.

“SNP ministers must now work overtime to ensure that the new eye hospital planning and construction progresses as soon as possible as it is a matter of time before the existing hospital requires further repairs.”