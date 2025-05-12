An Edinburgh carnival has been forced to close two weeks early after a waltzer cart carrying three young passengers detached from its track and crashed into a speaker.

The Galactic Carnival was scheduled to run until May 25 at the Westside Centre in Wester Hailes but following the terrifying incident, organisers have taken the decision to close the carnival to allow for investigations to take place.

Police were called to the fairground at around 7.30pm on Saturday, May 10, after a waltzers cart carrying three children detached from its track and crashed into another car, before leaving the carousel and hitting a speaker at the side of the attraction.

In a video shared online, the young siblings, aged seven, 12 and 13, can be heard screaming and crying as the car leaves the track.

Speaking to the Evening News, their father Kevin McNulty said: “I'm still traumatised at what happened. My kids are still in shock and shaken by the whole thing but there's no serious injuries to them thankfully.”

He added: “I'm very thankful, it could have been a hell of a lot worse for them so I'm just so glad that we're all out of it in one piece.”

Staff at the Galactic Carnival Edinburgh said they are ‘truly sorry for the distress caused by the incident’ and said the safety of the public is always their ‘top priority’.

The incident happened at the Galactic Carnival Edinburgh in Wester Hailes on Saturday, May 10 | Submitted

Writing on social media, the Galactic Carnival team said: “We know that there is news circulating following an incident on our Waltzer ride at Galactic Carnival Edinburgh over the weekend. First aid attended immediately and was offered to those involved in the incident and no ambulance was required.

“Galactic Carnival sincerely apologises to the families who had go through this experience, and will be working tirelessly to assist in the ongoing investigation. We are truly sorry for the distress caused by the incident at our event.

“Public safety at our events has always been, and continues to be, our top priority. All rides at our events undergo extensive safety testing in line with government guidelines, including daily safety checks, and are also inspected by an independent third party safety inspection body.

A picture shows the detached Waltzer car at the side of the fairground ride following the incident | Submitted

“This incident is now being investigated by third party inspection bodies and the Health and Safety Executive. We have decided to close the event to allow for investigation to take place.

“All tickets purchased for future dates will be refunded automatically through our ticketing agent Skiddle. Once again we are truly sorry for the distress this has caused.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said: “HSE is aware of the incident and making enquiries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, 10 May, 2025, officers received a report of a carriage of a ride having come off tracks on Westside Plaza, Edinburgh. Three children were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries. Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”