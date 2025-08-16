Edinburgh families living with multiple sclerosis have been involved in the creation of a free book helping parents and children to discuss the condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MS Society’s ‘What is MS to me?’ book features Tingo, a nerve cell, who helps young children understand MS with kindness, curiosity, and play.

As the UK’s leading MS support charity, the society compiled the book with the help of healthcare professionals and a group of people with personal experience of the condition.

Corstorphine resident Sian McSorley and her daughter Cara-Maria were involved in the creation of the book What is MS to Me? | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are around 150,000 people living with MS in the UK, including more than 17,000 in Scotland, with 135 people diagnosed each week.

The MS Society found that outside of medical outreach programmes like Digesting Science, there was little available for children in the UK to help them understand and accept an MS diagnosis in their family.

Tingo guides readers through what they know about MS and encourages them to ask questions and make notes and drawings. A Tingo soft toy accompanies the book to give young readers comfort and reassurance during conversations.

Greenbank resident Robert Oldham was diagnosed with MS in 2005 and was pleased to be involved in the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert, 45, said: “As the father of three kids I know how important it is to explain MS to children in a simple, non-scary way so that is why I wanted to help create something that fitted this. I've had MS for 20 years and our eldest is 15, so all the children have grown up knowing that daddy has MS, but they don't necessarily understand what that means.

“The book has been great for my youngest who's nine. We read it together and then I ask her if she has any questions she wants to ask. She loves to read and found the book engaging and helpful.”

Contributor Sian McSorley from Corstorphine was diagnosed with MS in 2017 and has symptoms including fatigue, pain and cognition issues.

She said: “I wasn’t sure how to explain MS to my daughter Cara-Maria without frightening the life out of her. I couldn’t find anything that could help me with that. Being part of the group was a great opportunity to get her involved too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was able to help with the information and designs, and it really helped to normalise MS for her a little. We talk about MS quite top level, that it’s something that makes me tired and she accepts that. But this book will be great to explain what else can happen in MS.”

Gavin Atkins at MS Society, said: “We worked with an amazing group of people living with MS to create this book. We found that there was a need for families experiencing MS to have something tactile to help explain and explore the condition.

"Most people are diagnosed with MS in their 30s or 40s and many of those will already have children or be thinking about starting a family.¶“We’re proud to have created this free resource to help adults have what can be difficult conversations with the children in their life.”

Free copies of What is MS to me? can be ordered at www.mssociety.org.uk/tingo