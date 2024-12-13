A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash which killed an 11-year-old boy in Edinburgh earlier this year.

Thomas Wong was cycling to school when he was involved in the fatal crash with a bin lorry in Whitehouse Road at around 8.20am on Friday, March 1, 2024. Emergency services attended, but Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, police said a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the crash.

Thomas Wong

Thomas was a pupil at Cramond Primary School. After the crash, his parents paid tribute to him, calling him “the perfect son” and said they were “utterly heartbroken”.

And Helen Donaldson, head teacher at Cramond Primary, said: “He was always smiling. He was a positive, friendly and curious member of our school community. He was kind and always eager to support others, and will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Police Scotland said: “The man has been charged with a road traffic offence and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.”