Edinburgh Festival: Comedian behind hit West End show debuts at Fringe with hilarious show Justice For Holly
A natural storyteller, Holly welcomes the audience to the Assembly Underground venue on arrival, with guests being offered a bourbon or custard cream ahead of the show. From there she drives straight in - recounting a hilarious tale that centres around stolen lipsticks - which Holly may or may not have something to do with.
It’s a complicated tale but one that is expertly told as Holly takes audiences on a journey, manoeuvring through a unique plot filled with nostalgic references that UK audiences of a certain age will enjoy. Bodger and Badger, Take a Break magazine and gardening legend Charlie Dimmock are just a few examples of 90’s nostalgia that make their way into the narrative.
A self-confessed nightmare neighbour, we learn about Holly’s background, her memorable neighbours and what led her to being held captive in a Superdrug security office with a handbag full of stolen items.
But the more we delve into Holly’s past, the more we question how far we support the show’s title - Justice For Holly. And though she may not be able to justify all of her various shenanigans over the years, Holly’s charm, deadpan delivery and chatty charisma is enough to keep you on her side.
The writer behind the West End hit show Death Drop, Holly has a way of making the audience feel they are sitting in her living room, as they listen to stories of how she became embroiled in a black market network specialising in fitness VHS videos or when she inadvertently founded a national crime syndicate, the Lady Lifters.
It’s an immersive tale, one that jolts back and forth and even invites audiences to share times they may have pinched something from a high street shop.
You can see Justice For Holly at 6.30pm at Assembly George Square Studios (Underground) until August 26. For more information or to book tickets you can visit the Edinburgh Festival Fringe website.
