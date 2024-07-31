Throughout the month of August, Auld Reekie is like no other place on earth with countless thousands of tourists visiting the city to enjoy its world-class creative arts offering.

Although it cannot be denied that the festivals have boosted the Capital’s global profile immeasurably, most locals would be lying if they told you they didn’t have a complex relationship with this time of year.

It might seem like an inherent blessing to have such a unique cultural offering on your doorstep, but anyone who sees hordes of visitors flock to their hometown can’t be blamed for grumbling about the crowds.

So if you’re looking to stay in the locals’ good books during this year’s festival season, here are eight ways you can avoid annoying them.

1 . Don't stop in the middle of the street The number-one complaint locals tend to have about festival-goers is their propensity to stop dead on the road, holding up others who are in a hurry to get somewhere. It's easy to forget that there are people in a rush, but a little bit of consideration goes a long way.

2 . Be mindful when you stop to take a photo On a somewhat related note, another pet peeve of locals are those tourists who hold others up while they take their latest Instagram spots. Everyone knows you want to document your trip, but be mindful of who's around.

3 . Don't overplay your Scottish heritage We're always flattered to see visitors appreciate our culture, but announcing your great-great-great-granny's cousin's dog was Scottish isn't the best way to impress residents of the Capital.

4 . Respect queues Although we're aware queuing is less ingrained in some cultures than in others, skipping in is a sure-fire way to peeve off locals.