The Edinburgh Filmhouse is set to reopen this month following a £2 million refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent cinema at 88 Lothian Road first opened in 1979 and operated for over 40 years before closing in October 2022 following the collapse of umbrella company Centre for the Moving Image (CMI). But following a major refurbishment, it is now set to reopen on June 27, with a fourth screen being added to the historic venue in July.

The cinema’s sudden closure prompted a grassroots campaign to save the beloved venue and established the new charity, Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd, set up by a group of former staff. The group’s Open The Doors campaign launched in September 2023 and saw huge public support, generating more than £325,000 to refurbish the venue, with the charity also securing £1.4million from the UK Levelling Up Community Ownership Fund and £60,000 from the Edinburgh City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh Filmhouse will reopen its doors on June 27 | NW

Work on the building started earlier this year, with scaffolding taken down from the front of the venue last week. The project includes reducing the total seating capacity to 350 to make it more comfortable for visitors, ‘a completely reworked foyer space’ and a newly improved Filmhouse bar with 100 covers.

Newly appointed executive director Andrew Simpson said: “The love for Filmhouse never went away, it was just waiting to be reignited. The incredible response to its closure showed us how vital this space is, not just for Edinburgh, but for audiences across Scotland and beyond.

“We are returning with fresh energy, a clear plan for the future, and a commitment to delivering world-class film experiences for everyone. Filmhouse belongs to its community, and we’re excited to welcome people back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cinema was been brought back to life by several key individuals including Filmhouse chair, Ginnie Atkinson, head of programming, Rod White, cinema strategist at Mustard Studio, James Rice, technical manager David Boyd, and strategic financial consultant, Mike Davidson. In July 2024, the team agreed a 25-year lease with the cinema’s new owners, Caledonian Heritable Ltd and soon after appointed Clark Contracts to transform the iconic cinema.

Screen 1 of the newly refurbished Edinburgh Filmhouse | Rod White

David Smith, director of Screen Scotland said: “Reopening Filmhouse has been the mission for many people across the last three years. From the moment it closed the Screen Scotland team were working to get Filmhouse back. In the end that effort, our support, became focused around Ginnie, Rod, James and David and it was those four individuals who put in hours upon hours of hard work that made it a reality.

“Edinburgh – and everyone who loves film – owes them and the thousands of people who supported their crowdfunder a huge thank you. The revitalised, reimagined, reborn Filmhouse will bring back all that was lost and much more, and once again be the heart and home for cinema culture in Edinburgh.”

Councillor Margaret Graham, culture and communities convener, said: “It is wonderful that the Filmhouse will be opening its doors once again. I am sure that many people across Edinburgh and beyond will be looking forward to this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This much-loved cinema is both a community hub and cultural asset for the city. Its refurbishment will allow even more people enjoy the magic of global cinema in the heart of the city. I look forward to seeing the programme of events that will be on offer once the Filmhouse opens for business.”