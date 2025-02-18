Works to refurbish the Edinburgh Filmhouse on Lothian Road are now underway, with the £1.9 million revamp expected to be completed by summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New images show what the beloved cinema could look like following its transformation which includes upgraded cinema screens, new seating with enhanced leg room and better sightlines and the creation of a fourth screen. The refurbishment will also improve the accessibility of the Category B listed building, with the formation of ground level access into screen 2.

The independent cinema at 88 Lothian Road first opened in 1979 and operated for over 40 years before closing in October 2022 following the collapse of umbrella company Centre for the Moving Image (CMI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd signed a 25-year lease in July 2024 with new owners, property management group, Caledonian Heritable Ltd | Clark Contracts

This prompted a grassroots campaign to save the beloved cinema and established a new charity, Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd, set up by a group of former staff. The group’s Open The Doors campaign saw huge public support, generating more than £300,000 to refurbish the venue, with the charity also securing £1.4million from the UK Levelling Up Community Ownership Fund and £60,000 from the Edinburgh City Council.

Renovation works began in February, with Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd. appointing Clark Contracts to transform the iconic cinema.

The project has received funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Community Ownership Fund, the City of Edinburgh Council, the Open the Doors campaign and by Screen Scotland/Creative Scotland. The new incarnation of the Filmhouse is expected to create up to 40 jobs | Clark Contracts

Ginnie Atkinson, chair of Filmhouse said: “We are delighted to be working with Clark Contracts on this project. Our experience with the team is very positive and it is exciting to see the plans on paper become a reality with changes happening on a daily basis. We are looking forward to opening again in the summer.”

Gerry Cummins, director at Clark Contracts, added: “We are excited to be delivering this project to bring the Filmhouse Cinema back to life, we look forward to working with Filmhouse and the design team to deliver the project which will provide a great facility for the public.”