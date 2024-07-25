Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to refurbish the Edinburgh Filmhouse have been refused by the council after it was decided some of the works would have ‘an adverse impact on the character’ of the listed building.

It comes less than three weeks after grassroots charity, Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd signed a 25-year-lease with the building owners Caledonian Heritable Ltd. Plans to restore the historic cinema included the construction of a fourth screen and 22-seat auditorium and an ‘externally illuminated banner.’

It is understood plans to alter the interiors of the building were deemed ‘acceptable’ by planning officers but as the application included proposals for an external banner, the council made the decision to refuse planning permission. The council’s planning convener said ‘we are supportive of the refurbishment’ and encouraging Filmhouse directors to re-apply for the internal works in a separate application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referring to an application to build a 10.3m by 6m high LED advertisement board, the council’s decision notice read: “The proposals would have an adverse impact on the character and setting of the listed building and fail to preserve the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.”

It added: “The proposals are considered unacceptable with regard to Sections 14 and 64 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) (Scotland) Act 1997 and the relevant HES guidance.”

Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd recently signed a 25-year lease with building owners Caledonian Heritable Ltd

Regarding interior changes to the B-listed building, a Report of Handling document states: "The works to the interior will not harm the character of the listed building as the alterations to the layout will not impact on any historical architectural features.

"The interior has been altered as part of the conversion to the Filmhouse and the alterations are acceptable in this context. The conversion of a window to a door and the blocking up of a door on the rear elevation will not harm the listed building or its setting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood Planning & Building Design Ltd, the agents who submitted the application on behalf of Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd will hold discussions with the council in the coming weeks.

A member of Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd said: “There were three elements bundled together in the Planning application – two concerning the external advertising and one concerning the internal refurbishment.

“The bundle has been rejected, but we’ll be clarifying the position regarding the internal works as a separate item, as we understand there’s nothing proposed for those that gives the council any concern.”

Planning convener, councillor James Dalgleish said: “We were delighted to see Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd. recently sign the lease with Caledonian Heritable. Filmhouse is much loved by the community, and this upcoming re-opening is very exciting for residents and visitors alike. Last year we contributed £60,000 towards the Filmhouse, so are very much looking forward to the project developing and ultimate re-opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are supportive of the refurbishment which will take us all a step closer to re-opening this key cultural asset. The recent applications included a proposed advertisement that could not be supported due to the impact that it would have on the character of the statutorily listed building and on the amenity of the surrounding area. We have been in contact with the applicants to find a way forward and encourage Filmhouse to re-apply for the internal works on its own.”

The independent cinema on Lothian Road, which opened in 1979, closed suddenly on October 6, 2022, prompting a grassroots campaign to save the beloved cinema. A group of former staff launched Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd, and enjoyed huge public support, generating more than £300,000 through crowdfunding and securing £1.4million from the UK Levelling Up Community Ownership Fund.