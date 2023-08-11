Eight crews are currently battling the flames

Eight fire crews are on the scene of a huge blaze in a residential street near Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 3.30pm on Friday, August 11 following reports of a fire in Seaview Terrace. Eight appliances were mobilised and remain at the scene.

Flames and thick smoke have been seen coming from a terraced house, with firefighters battling the blaze on the ground. It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

A SFRS spokesman said: “We mobilised a total of eight appliances and the incident is ongoing.”