Edinburgh fire: 8 fire crews sent to battle huge blaze in Seaview Terrace near Portobello beach

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 18:35 BST

Eight fire crews are on the scene of a huge blaze in a residential street near Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 3.30pm on Friday, August 11 following reports of a fire in Seaview Terrace. Eight appliances were mobilised and remain at the scene.

Flames and thick smoke have been seen coming from a terraced house, with firefighters battling the blaze on the ground. It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

A SFRS spokesman said: “We mobilised a total of eight appliances and the incident is ongoing.”

More to follow.

