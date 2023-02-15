Edinburgh fire: Crews attend fire on Royal Terrace as buildings are evacuated
Emergency services were called out just before the Capital’s rush hour started
Edinburgh police say buildings on Edinburgh’s Royal Terrace were evacuated on Tuesday evening (February 15) as firefighters tackled a blaze on the historic street.
Royal Terrace is currently closed both ways between Carlton Terrace Brae and Greenside Parish Church.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 we were called to report of a fire on Royal Terrace, Edinburgh.
“Officers attended to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with local road closures.
“An evacuation of a number of properties has been undertaken as a precaution.”
Ukrainian Community Centre (AUGB Edinburgh), who have premises at 14 Royal Terrace, took to Twitter to say there had been a gas leak at a nearby premises.
The Edinburgh Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have been approached for comment.
More to follow.