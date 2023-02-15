Edinburgh police say buildings on Edinburgh’s Royal Terrace were evacuated on Tuesday evening (February 15) as firefighters tackled a blaze on the historic street.

Royal Terrace is currently closed both ways between Carlton Terrace Brae and Greenside Parish Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 we were called to report of a fire on Royal Terrace, Edinburgh.

Royal Terrace is closed both ways between Carlton Terrace Brae and Greenside Parish Church due to a reported building fire.

“Officers attended to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with local road closures.

“An evacuation of a number of properties has been undertaken as a precaution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukrainian Community Centre (AUGB Edinburgh), who have premises at 14 Royal Terrace, took to Twitter to say there had been a gas leak at a nearby premises.

The Edinburgh Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have been approached for comment.