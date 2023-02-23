Three fire appliances and one height vehicle were sent to the scene. However, firefighters found no sign of smoke or a fire in the building. Crews made sure the area was safe, before leaving the scene.

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.19am on Thursday 23, February to reports of smoke coming from a residential property on Cockburn Street, Edinburgh. "Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle to the scene. "Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that there was no sign of smoke or fire and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."