Edinburgh fire crews rush to Duddingston village after car goes up in flames on residential street

Firefighters tackled a car blaze on a residential street in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 2:50pm

Emergency services were alerted to the car fire on Old Church Road in Duddingston, shortly before 12pm on Wednesday, December 14. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to tackle the flames. Police also attended, and closed the road to traffic while fire crews worked.

One eyewitness spotted large clouds of grey smoke billowing from the vehicle, as a firefighter sprayed water on it.

The car blaze was extinguished and the road has now re-opened. No-one was injured.

Fire crews tackled the car blaze in the Duddingston area of Edinburgh. (Photo credit: @WildPhotoScot on Twitter)
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.48am on Wednesday, 14 December to reports of a car on fire at Old Church Lane, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. There were no reported casualties."

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that officers attended to assist with traffic management.

