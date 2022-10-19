Fire crews were alerted to the blaze on Ashley Terrace, shortly before 6.30pm on Tuesday (October 18), after locals spotted smoke billowing from a third floor flat.

Three fire appliances and one height vehicle arrived on the residential street, and firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

An ambulance was also called to the scene. Paramedics checked over residents, but no-one was taken to hospital.

Ashley Terrace and Shandon Place were closed to traffic by police as firefighters tackled the blaze. This caused delays and congestion on Harrison Road and Slateford Road. Lothian Buses were also diverted away from the area. All roads have now re-opened and traffic has returned to normal.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.27pm on Tuesday, 18 October to reports of a fire at a flat on Ashley Terrace, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a third floor flat.

“There was no casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that officers were called to the scene at around 6.45, and attended to assist with a road closure.