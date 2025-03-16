Edinburgh fire: Emergency services called to fire at commercial garage in Milton Road East

By Ian Swanson
Published 16th Mar 2025, 09:51 BST
Fire crews were called to a blaze at a commercial garage in Edinburgh’s Milton Road East early on Sunday morning.

Four fire engines and a height appliance were dispatched to the scene and firefighters remained at the scene, damping down. There are no reports of anyone being injured.

Milton Road East was closed while fire crews dealt with the fire, but later reopened.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 6amplaceholder image
Fire crews were called to the scene just before 6am | TSPL

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 05.55 this morning we ere mobilised to a report of a garage on fire in Milton Road East. Operations control mobilised a total of four appliances and one height appliance. Two appliances remain on the scene, damping down and extinguishing hotspots.”

And a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05am on Sunday, 16 March, 2025, we received a report of a fire at a property on Milton Road East, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services are in attendance and there are no reports of any injuries. Milton Road East is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

The police added that enquiries were ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

