Multiple fire crews are on the scene of an incident in Edinburgh city centre which has seen a road blocked.

Three fire engines and a height appliance have been called to Blair Street, near Hunter Square. One engine is blocking the entrance to the street and a section of pavement near The Tron has been taped off.

An eyewitness said: “I was walking into the centre of town and then all I saw were these fire engines on South Bridge. I had a quick look and there are four of them, including an engine with a ladder on it near Hunter Square.

"A few of us and some tourists were looking on and they cordoned off what looked like the pub, but nobody seems too alarmed at the moment. Cars can’t get down Blair Street at the moment, but that’s just because the fire engines are in the way. People could walk past pretty easily.”

A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were in attendance but would not speak about the nature of the incident.

