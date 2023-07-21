News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh fire: Fire engines called to fire in block of flats at Salamander Court in Leith

Three fire engines and high-reach appliance attend Leith fire
By Ian Swanson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:39 BST

Fire crews were called to a block of flats in Leith today after a blaze broke out in one of the apartments.

Three fire engines and a high-reach appliance were dispatched to the fire in Salamander Court after a call was received at 11.51am. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there was a fire in a kitchen, which was extinguished by firefighters. Fire crews remained on the scene.

There were no casualties.

