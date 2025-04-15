Edinburgh fire: Firefighters tackle blaze in Corstorphine flat in middle of night

By Ian Swanson
Published 15th Apr 2025, 08:57 BST
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a flat in Edinburgh's Corstorphine area in the middle of the night.

The alarm was raised around 1.40am on Tuesday and three fire engines were initially dispatched to the address in Torrance Park. But more appliances were sent later, bringing the total to six, including a turntable ladder.

Six fire engines, including a turntable ladder, attended the baze | TSPL

It is understood the occupants of the flat managed to leave the property and there were no injuries reported.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the building had been well alight and the ambulance service was asked to attend as a precaution.

The fire was brought under control by 4.17am and the last crews left the scene at around 6.15am.

