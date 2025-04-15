Edinburgh fire: Firefighters tackle blaze in Corstorphine flat in middle of night
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a flat in Edinburgh's Corstorphine area in the middle of the night.
The alarm was raised around 1.40am on Tuesday and three fire engines were initially dispatched to the address in Torrance Park. But more appliances were sent later, bringing the total to six, including a turntable ladder.
It is understood the occupants of the flat managed to leave the property and there were no injuries reported.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the building had been well alight and the ambulance service was asked to attend as a precaution.
The fire was brought under control by 4.17am and the last crews left the scene at around 6.15am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.