Edinburgh fire: Four fire engines called to fire in Bernard Terrace, Newington
Fire crews and paramedics were called to a blaze which had broken out in a flat in Newington last night.
By Ian Swanson
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:57 am
Four fire engines, including a turntable ladder, attended the fire in a second-floor flat of a three-storey tenement in Bernard Terrace soon after 8pm.
The road was blocked by the emergency vehicles as the fire crews used breathing apparatus and two high-pressure hose reels to tackle the blaze.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was handed over to the ambulance service, but the extent of any injuries is not clear.
Most Popular
The incident was over by 9.44pm.