One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a serious fire in an Indian takeaway.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Guchhi India on East Fountainbridge Road, in Edinburgh, shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday, March 12. Nine fire appliances and an ambulance descended on the road. One casualty suffered smoke inhalation, and was taken into the care of paramedics. The road was shut for several hours and traffic was diverted away from the area. Firefighters extinguished the flames inside the takeaway’s kitchen. They made the area safe and left the scene four hours after being called, at around 8.30pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.21pm on Sunday, 12 March to reports of a fire within a commercial premises on East Fountainbridge Road, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances, rising to nine appliances, to the scene where firefighters extinguished a fire within a ground floor kitchen. One casualty was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service for slight smoke inhalation. Crews left the scene at 8.36pm after ensuring the area was made safe."

Emergency services descended on East Fountainbridge Road in Edinburgh after being alerted to a fire. (Photo credit: Karol Milde)