A fire in a charity shop in Morningside forced residents in the flats above to leave their homes as the flames took hold.

Firefighters raced to the scene at the Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland shop in Morningside Road after the blaze broke out soon after 3am.

Morningside Tory councillor Marie-Clair Munro said the residents were evacuated as the flats filled with smoke and everyone got out safely.

The fire caused extensive damage to the Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland charity shop in Morningside Road.

She said: "I have been on site this morning and spoken to the detective in charge about the incident. He informed me that residents living in the properties above were evacuated and are safe and well. They believe the fire started in the early hours of the morning.

"A forensic team is currently on site along with the fire brigade and police. They were unable to tell me how the fire started, but have assured me they will update me accordingly."

Locals took to social media to express their sorrow over the “terrible news”. One said: “How dreadful. A lovely shop with many original features. I sincerely hope this was not the work of vandals.”

One resident living in the area said locals had been able to return to their properties after a "couple of cold hours out on the street last night". They added: “The firefighters did a great job putting out the fire (which was very scary with flames coming out of the front of the building)...All our flats smell badly of smoke but hopefully that’s the worst of it.”

Another said: “Lovely wee shop. Very sad day.” And another posted: “How absolutely awful – I still recall the shop opening, the joy to see a shop decorated with so much love."

A spokesperson for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland said: “We were notified this morning of a fire at our retail premises in Morningside through the night. Fortunately, no CHSS staff or volunteers were present at the time of the incident, and no one was harmed. The Fire Brigade is currently undertaking an investigation into the incident in an attempt to understand the cause of the fire.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 3.09am on Friday, January 12, to reports of a fire within a commercial premise at Morningside Road, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three appliances and one specialist height appliance to the scene where crews extinguished the flames. Firefighters left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

And a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.25am on Friday, January 12, 2023, we were called to a report of a fire at a premises on Morningside Road, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.