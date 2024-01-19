Three people were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

Three people were taken to hospital after fire broke out at a block of flats in Leith.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at the flats in Newhaven Road at around 9.30pm on Thursday. Four fire engines and a specialist unit attended. The ambulance service sent two ambulances and its specialist operations team to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said three people were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and later released.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.30pm on Thursday, January 18, to reports of a fire within a domestic property on Newhaven Road, Leith, Edinburgh.

"Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and a specialist resource to the area where firefighters worked to make the area safe."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 21:38 hours on Thursday to attend an incident on Newhaven Road in Edinburgh. We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene and transported three patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm on Thursday, January 18, 2024, we received a report of a fire at a premises on Newhaven Road, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and three people were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later released.