The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire on Slateford Gait at 7.46am this morning.

Four appliances and one height appliance were deployed, as fire crews attempted to tackle the blaze inside a ground floor property .

Two people were rescued from the flat, and the fire was extinguished.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews rescued two casualties from the property before transferring them into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Firefighters thereafter extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene."