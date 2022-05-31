Edinburgh fire: Two casualties rescued from blaze at block of flats on Slateford Gait

Firefighters rescued two casualties from a blaze inside a block of flats in Gorgie.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 11:14 am

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire on Slateford Gait at 7.46am this morning.

Four appliances and one height appliance were deployed, as fire crews attempted to tackle the blaze inside a ground floor property .

Read More

Read More
‘Pandemonium’ as youth football cup final ends in mass brawl involving parents a...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Two people were rescued from the flat, and the fire was extinguished.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews rescued two casualties from the property before transferring them into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Firefighters thereafter extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene."

Edinburgh firefighters rushed to a blaze at a block of flats on Slateford Gait.
EdinburghScottish Fire and Rescue Service