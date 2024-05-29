Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a blaze at a property on the residential street this morning.

Firefighters tackled a blaze within an Edinburgh home this morning.

Four fire appliances were deployed to Drum Brae Park at 10.20am after a blaze broke out at a property on the residential street.

The fire has now been extinguished but crews remain on the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to a fire within a fire at Drum Brae Park. We got the call at 10.20am.