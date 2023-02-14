News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh firefighters rush to Craigour Place after fire breaks out in kitchen of high-rise flat

One person was treated with oxygen therapy at the scene

By Anna Bryan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 4:56pm

Fire crews have been battling a blaze at a high-rise flat block in Edinburgh.

Smoke was seen billowing out of a flat window on a street near the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, before emergency services rushed to the scene.

Fire crews were alerted to the kitchen fire on Craigour Place, Edinburgh, shortly before 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 14. Five appliances, including one high reach appliance and four pumps, were sent to the street. Firefighters located the blaze within a block of flats, on the fourth floor. The fire was eventually extinguished by the crews.

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire within a tower block on Edinburgh's Craigour Place.
One person was given oxygen therapy on the scene, before being taken into the care of paramedics.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 12.26pm on Tuesday, February 14 to reports of a building fire in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the city's Craigour Place, where firefighters were met by a fire within the building's fourth floor. Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene. One casualty was given oxygen therapy at the scene before being passed into the care of paramedics and given a precautionary check-up."

