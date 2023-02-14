Fire crews have been battling a blaze at a high-rise flat block in Edinburgh.

Smoke was seen billowing out of a flat window on a street near the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, before emergency services rushed to the scene.

Fire crews were alerted to the kitchen fire on Craigour Place, Edinburgh, shortly before 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 14. Five appliances, including one high reach appliance and four pumps, were sent to the street. Firefighters located the blaze within a block of flats, on the fourth floor. The fire was eventually extinguished by the crews.

One person was given oxygen therapy on the scene, before being taken into the care of paramedics.