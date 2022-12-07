Emergency services rushed to South St Andrew Street, after locals spotted smoke coming from a property on the street shortly after 11am on Wednesday, December 7. Fire crews are currently working to extinguish the blaze. Police cars and an ambulance response unit are also on the scene.

The street has been cordoned off, and several nearby buildings have reportedly been evacuated. Tram services are not serving St Andrew Square, and are running from Edinburgh Airport to the West End.

An eye witness said: “There are several fire engines on the scene - at least eight that I can see. Police and firefighters are standing outside one of the shops on the street and look like they might be about to go in. I couldn’t see any flames but there’s definitely a smell of something burning in the air.

“The road is shut off and they’re only bringing the cordon down to let more emergency vehicles in.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 11.15am on Wednesday, December 7 to reports of smoke coming from a property on South St Andrews Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the scene where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a commercial property on the ground floor of a five-storey building.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are still at the scene.”

One eyewitness spotted at least eight fire appliances on the Edinburgh street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.35am on Wednesday, 7 December, police were called to a report of a fire in South St Andrew Street, Edinburgh. Officers are in attendance."

