Two portacabins caught fire on Clermiston Road North this evening.

Edinburgh firefighters are tackling a major blaze in the Clermiston area of the city.

A picture from the scene shows clouds of smoke billowing over Queensferry Road.

Smoke beams from a blaze at Corstorphine Hill

It is not known if anyone has been injured, nor what the cause of the blaze could be.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received the call just before 6.05pm.