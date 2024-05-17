Edinburgh firefighters tackle major blaze in Clermiston involving two portacabins

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 17th May 2024, 18:53 BST
Two portacabins caught fire on Clermiston Road North this evening.

Edinburgh firefighters are tackling a major blaze in the Clermiston area of the city.

A picture from the scene shows clouds of smoke billowing over Queensferry Road.

Smoke beams from a blaze at Corstorphine HillSmoke beams from a blaze at Corstorphine Hill
Smoke beams from a blaze at Corstorphine Hill

It is not known if anyone has been injured, nor what the cause of the blaze could be.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received the call just before 6.05pm.

“It’s at Clermiston Road North at the junction with Queensferry Road. There are two portacabins on fire that we’re trying to put out.”

