Edinburgh firefighters tackle major blaze in Clermiston involving two portacabins
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edinburgh firefighters are tackling a major blaze in the Clermiston area of the city.
Two portacabins caught fire on Clermiston Road North this evening.
A picture from the scene shows clouds of smoke billowing over Queensferry Road.
It is not known if anyone has been injured, nor what the cause of the blaze could be.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received the call just before 6.05pm.
“It’s at Clermiston Road North at the junction with Queensferry Road. There are two portacabins on fire that we’re trying to put out.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.