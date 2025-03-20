Edinburgh's citywide firework control zone ruled out by council

A citywide firework control zone has been ruled out by Edinburgh councillors, who are instead set to focus on tackling problems in local areas.

Councillors backed consulting the public on Fireworks Control Zones (FCZ) for Niddrie, Sighthill/Broomhouse and Gracemount/Moredun, which if approved would ban fireworks in each area for ten days around Bonfire Night.

Officers will also solicit applications for new fireworks control zones submitted to the public – but ruled out consulting on a citywide FCZ.

Several small FCZs in the city, including in Niddrie and Calton Hill, reportedly had a positive effect on fireworks use during Bonfire Night last year.

Earlier in the day, councillors heard deputations from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and animal charities Cats Protection and OneKind around controlling fireworks use.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s deputation touched on the usefulness of youth work in combating firework-related antisocial behaviour through their Fireskills programme.

And the Cats Protection deputation touched on harm to animals, with the charity saying domestic cats run away from home every Bonfire Night.

Further, they raised the case of a red panda which died at Edinburgh Zoo last year as a result of stress from the sound of nearby fireworks.

Councillors also asked officers to research how the city could support the Fireskills programme, and other youth work and diversionary schemes to help tackle firework-related antisocial behaviour.

Martha Mattos-Coelho, SNP councillor for Liberton-Gilmerton ward, said: “We welcome the commitment to Fireskills training for young people in the report, which we proposed in our SNP budget.

“However, we’re hugely disappointed that our proposals for a city-wide fireworks control zone have been blocked by Labour and their Tory and Liberal Democrat allies.

“There are people all over this city suffering from fireworks-related antisocial behaviour every year, and every year there are animals being frightened to death – sometimes, sadly, literally.”

The decision was referred to Thursday’s [20 March] full council meeting by the Culture and Communities Committee.

There were concerns raised by officers at that committee’s meeting earlier this month that a city wide fireworks control zone would be shot down by Scottish Government ministers.

They have the power to modify any FCZ proposed by a council, with a previous letter from Scottish Government civil servants to council officers saying that a city-wide scheme could be turned back.

Labour councillor and committee convener Val Walker said while introducing the report: “There will need to be evidence that this [city-wide] scale of restriction is needed across the city.

“That has not occurred. Most of the city has remained peaceful overnight.

“A FCZ is not the only means, or the best means, to maintain peace. Police can issue dispersal orders across the city.

Liberal Democrat councillor Edward Thornley said: “The guidance we’ve had from Scottish Government ministers is clear – Firework Control Zones are not designed for use across the whole of a local authority area.

“So, the the Liberal Democrat group felt it was irresponsible to pretend otherwise. It would be wrong to open up a consultation on something that we have clear guidance against.

“We shouldn’t lead people up the garden path like that. That’s why we proposed not to consult on a city-wide zone this year, and we’re glad that a majority of councillors agreed.

“The most recent [Scottish Government] advice suggests that the boundaries of a FCZ must be proportional.”

Green Councillor Dan Heap told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The first zones we had last year were successful, with significant declines in firework use on Calton Hill, and positive feedback from animal charities.

“It is beyond belief that other parties don’t even want to consult on a policy which would bring comfort to the city’s animals and vulnerable people.

“Labour have claimed there is not enough evidence, but Greens have presented reams of evidence of the negative impact on animals, vulnerable people and the environment, backed by 17 charities, including the Dogs’ Trust, the Scottish SSPCA and Autistic Mutual Aid Edinburgh and Combat Stress: The Veterans’ Mental Health Charity.

“And they have vetoed a consultation [on a city-wide fireworks control zone], which would have been a way to get any further evidence needed.”

The results of consultations carried out by officers will be presented to the Culture and Communities Committee on 21 August 2025.