New Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer came to Edinburgh on Sunday to meet First Minister John Swinney and "reset" the relationship between the two governments.

After their talks at Bute House, they both pledged to work together in the interests of the people of Scotland. Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and the new Scottish Secretary Ian Murray also took part in the meeting.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting First Minister of Scotland John Swinney at Bute House. Picture: Scott Heppell/PA Wire. | PA

Sir Keir said: "I'm really pleased that my first official engagement as Prime Minister, two days after I took up the post, is here in Scotland, having a meeting with the First Minister and Deputy First Minister."

He said they had discussed the economy, energy and the future of the Grangemouth oil refinery, adding: "Our governments will work together on that issue straight away."

Sir Keir said: "We agreed steps to make sure that delivering for Scotland is the number one priority. We were of a joint view that we can work constructively together. I am absolutely clear that during the campaign I made a commitment that my Labour government would deliver for Scotland - that's why I'm back here, making good on that promise and starting the work of change across Scotland and took this opportunity to reset relations - and we will take forward further steps to make sure that is bedded in now."

Asked about independence, Sir Keir said: "There are clearly differences of opinion between us on some of the constitutional issues, but the point of this meeting was to rest the relationship in a respectful way, in a constructive way, and to recognise that on the economy, on energy and very pressingly on Grangemouth there is room for us to have a constructive way of delivering for very many people across Scotland. That's the mindset, that's the way we want to approach it, that's the change.”

The Scottish Government said the talks had covered a range of issues and areas where the two governments could work together, including eradicating child poverty, growing the economy, prioritising net zero, and ensuring the delivery of effective public services.

John Swinney said: “I was pleased to welcome Sir Keir to Bute House so soon after his appointment as UK Prime Minister. We continued our conversation about areas of shared interest. I believe there is an opportunity for collaborative working that can make a difference to people's lives and I hope to work with Sir Keir’s new Government to deliver progress for the benefit of people in Scotland.

“Following our talks, I am confident we have established the foundation for a productive relationship between our two governments based on renewed respect for the devolution settlement.

“On a personal note, having been First Minister for two months and a minister for many years, I am very aware of the demands of office. I again offered Sir Keir and his family my congratulations on his appointment and my best wishes for what will be a demanding start to his term in office.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters outside Bute House as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer leaves after talks with First Minister John Swinney. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

A crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters lined the streets outside Bute House as Sir Keir arrived for the meeting, so there was no handshake picture of the two men on the steps of the First Minister’s official residence.

Before the talks at Bute House, Sir Keir addressed Labour activists in Edinburgh. He said: "We got a very clear mandate for change across Scotland to improve people's lives, and we will always be putting the country first.

"Humbly, I say thank you to every single person in Scotland who has put their trust and faith in the Labour Party. Many people will have voted Labour for the first time ever, and we recognise that - but we will serve the entirety of Scotland, because that change matters to everyone."