Edinburgh flight bound for US forced to make emergency landing

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 17:13 BST

An Edinburgh flight headed for a US city was yesterday forced to make an emergency landing in Dublin.

United Airlines flight 119 to Chicago took off just before noon but shortly afterwards had to touch down in the Irish capital.

A problem with an indicator light in the flight deck had been spotted.

Emergency vehicles were at the scene in DublinEmergency vehicles were at the scene in Dublin
Emergency vehicles were at the scene in Dublin | PA

Emergency vehicles were pictured on the tarmac as the Boeing 757-200 grounded.

All 171 passengers and eight crew members left the aircraft safely and the airline said customers would be booked onto alternative flights.

A spokesman said: “United flight 119 diverted to Dublin to address an indicator light in the flight deck.

“The flight landed safely, and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate.

“We are rebooking our customers on alternative flights to get them to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

