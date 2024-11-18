Edinburgh-bound Loganair flight from Southampton diverted to Birmingham after emergency declared 

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 11:03 GMT
An Edinburgh-bound flight that departed from Southampton this morning was diverted after the aircraft declared an emergency. 

Loganair flight LM322 was diverted and safely landed at Birmingham Airport. The airline said the flight was diverted as a ‘precautionary measure following a technical issue’.

A spokesperson for Loganair said the flight was "diverted to Birmingham as a precautionary measure following a technical issue"
A spokesperson for Loganair said the flight was "diverted to Birmingham as a precautionary measure following a technical issue” | Submitted

The flight departed from Southampton shortly before 9am and was scheduled to arrive in Edinburgh at around 10am. 

Posting on X, FlightRadar24 advised: “LM322 from Southampton to Edinburgh is squawking 7700, indicating a general emergency. The descent to below 10,000 feet may indicate a pressurisation issue.”

A spokesperson for Loganair said: "This morning's flight from Southampton to Edinburgh was diverted to Birmingham as a precautionary measure following a technical issue. The flight landed without incident and alternative travel is being arranged for all customers.

“We thank everyone involved for their patience. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority."

