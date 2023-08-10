The pilot of an easyJet flight bound for Edinburgh has been forced to perform an emergency landing after a drop in cabin pressure.

The three-hour flight left Palma, Majorca, shortly after 7.30am local time, and despite taking off later than scheduled, it arrived in the Scottish Capital ahead of its planned arrival time. At some point during the flight, cabin pressure appeared to drop and an emergency was declared. According to Aviation Source, the loss of pressure appeared to be due to a problem with the plane's pressurisation system.

Emergency services were poised at Edinburgh Airport on the plane’s arrival, but a spokesman for the airline said all those onboard “disembarked normally".

An easyJet spokesman said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EJU7259 from Palma to Edinburgh this morning was met by emergency services on arrival in Edinburgh as a precaution only due to a technical issue. The Captain performed a routine landing in line with standard operating procedures and passengers disembarked normally.