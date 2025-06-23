An Edinburgh to Doha flight was forced to divert from its route after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed Qatar Airways flight QR30 left the capital on Monday afternoon (June 23) but was later diverted to Istanbul.

Qatar temporarily closed its airspace in response to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, grounding flights in and out of the Gulf state. The move comes after US forces struck three nuclear sites in Iran , prompting Tehran to launch a barrage of retaliatory ballistic missiles against Israel .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qatar temporarily closed its airspace in response to the escalating conflict in the Middle East | AFP via Getty Images

In a statement posted to social media on Monday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "Qatari authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace, in order to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors."

Airlines are reviewing routes across the region, with some services rerouted or diverted mid-air.

It comes just hours after the Foreign Office advised British nationals in Qatar to "shelter in place" following a US security alert.

The UK Foreign Office is advising against all travel to Iran and urges British nationals in the region to follow local guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also updated its travel advice for Qatar, warning British nationals to shelter in place "out of an abundance of caution" following a US security alert in the country.

In updated guidance, it said: "Following a US security alert for US nationals in Qatar , out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place until further notice.

"Follow instructions from local authorities.

"The FCDO is in contact with local authorities and international partners, and will provide further updates as the situation develops."

Qatar is home to Al Udeid airbase, the largest US military installation in the Middle East , where around 8,000 American personnel are based, according to the US State Department .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The base also hosts British forces. No. 83 Expeditionary Air Group , part of the Royal Air Force, is headquartered at Al Udeid and leads UK air operations in the region.

A Qatar Airways spokesperson said: “Qatar Airways confirms the temporary suspension of its flights due to the closure of air traffic movement in the State of Qatar.

“The airline is working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support impacted passengers, and will resume operations when the airspace reopens. Once usual operations resume, we anticipate significant delays to our flight schedule.

“We have also deployed additional ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other key airports to assist affected passengers. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”