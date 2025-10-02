A new route between Edinburgh and Denmark will be seen as a boost for Scotland’s LEGO fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airline Norwegian has announced that it will operate a new route between Edinburgh Airport and the Danish town of Billund - the home to the first LEGOLAND, and the toy brickmaker’s headquarters. The new route will fly three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The new route will come into service from April 2026.

It is the airlines fourth direct connection between the capital and the Nordics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A model at Lego House in Billund, Denmark. Pic: PA Photo/LEGO House.

Magnus Thome Maursund, Chief Commercial Officer at Norwegian said: “The direct route will make it easier for Danes to experience history, culture, cuisine, and the stunning landscapes of Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands – an unforgettable travel experience.

“Likewise, we hope to welcome on board many Scots travelling to Billund, one of the most popular family destinations in Scandinavia, known for its many attractions and famous theme parks. It is home to LEGOLAND, making it a dream holiday destination for families.”

Located in Jutland, the town of Billund has a small population of around just 8,000 - but is known as the headquarters of the popular brick brand. It attracts millions of visits each year to the factory and is known as as Denmark’s capital of play and creativity.

The popular attraction first opened in 1968.

The Polar X-plorer ride at Legoland, Billund. Pic: PA Photo/Legoland.

In addition, Billund boasts the LEGO House – an interactive experience centre dedicated to the iconic building bricks. The town also offers family-friendly waterparks, wildlife zoos, and scenic countryside perfect for cycling and outdoor activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a modern airport and excellent connections, Billund serves as a gateway to the wider Jutland region. For both families and travellers seeking culture, fun, and relaxation, Billund has become a must-visit destination in Northern Europe.

In September, Norwegian launched its summer programme with increased capacity between the UK and the Nordic countries, offering direct year-round flights from London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Newcastle to Nordic capitals and key cities.