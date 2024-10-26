Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh cocktail fans are now able to get a taste of New York in the heart of the Capital with the opening of a stylish new bar and restaurant.

Manahatta in Rose Street, which officially launched today, is inspired by the glitz and glamour of the Big Apple.

The venue occupies two floors at the back of the former BHS building. And both floors feature impressive art-deco-inspired arched back bars and bold lighting that “channels the essence of New York’s streets”.

Manahatta aims to bring a “vibrant blend of cocktails, dining, and nightlife” to the Capital. It promises £7 cocktails from Monday to Thursday and a cocktail menu including the Diamonds are Forever sharer – a mix of Bacardí Carta Blanca, watermelon, kiwi, cranberry, apple, and lime, served in a giant sparkling diamond.

The food menu features dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, from the NY Club Bagel and Karaage Chicken Bowl to Bao Buns and Steak Frites.

And every Thursday, Manahatta will have the 'Live & Loud Piano Night' where guests can enjoy live music, request songs and dance the night away.

Martin Wolstencroft, CEO, Arc Inspirations said: “We are over the moon that our first official site in Scotland is now open and what better place to get the party started than in Edinburgh - the capital city.

“Manahatta is more than just a cocktail bar; it’s a place to gather, celebrate, and enjoy great food and drinks in a lively atmosphere. We can’t wait to welcome Edinburgh locals and visitors to newest spot in town.”