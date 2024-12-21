An Edinburgh football club has been left without a usable pitch after a vehicle drove across its grounds in a ‘senseless act of destruction’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Ratho Athletic FC were left ‘heartbroken’ after learning ‘significant damage’ had been caused at their home pitch which is understood to have happened at around 12.20am on Thursday.

Issuing a statement the club said: “This senseless act of destruction has left the pitch unplayable and caused significant damage to a facility that means so much to our club and community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ratho Athletic FC members said in a statement: “This senseless act of destruction has left the pitch unplayable and caused significant damage to a facility that means so much to our club and community” | Ratho Athletic FC

Writing on their website, the club said although the incident is not the first time their pitch has been vandalised ‘this instance is by far the most severe.’ The local team said they will most likely play their remaining home games outside of Ratho which ‘not only impacts our finances but also distances us from the community that supports us so strongly’.

The club has now launched a GoFundMe page to repair their home pitch, install a protective fence and help support the club pay for temporary playing grounds whilst work is carried out.

The club said: “Financially, being unable to play in Ratho adds significant strain, with the cost of hiring an AstroTurf facility for each game reaching around £140” | Ratho Athletic FC

The fundraiser, which has a target of £4,000 has seen more than 100 people donate so far, prompting the team to take to social media to say they are ‘very lucky to have a great village’ behind them.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, the team said their playing grounds are more than a football pitch, they are a place ‘where kids play, families spend time together and locals walk their dogs. It’s a space that brings people together, and now it’s been left in ruins.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club added: “Over the years we have worked hard to improve our pitch and pavilion, with volunteers dedicating their time and energy to maintain the grounds. These efforts have been widely recognised and appreciated by the community. It’s heartbreaking for those volunteers - and the club as a whole - to see their hard work undone by reckless, immature behaviour.

Writing on the club’s GoFundMe page, Ratho Athletic FC members said: “The park has always been a symbol of our community spirit’ adding every donation ‘will make a difference in restoring and protecting this vital space’ | Ratho Athletic FC

“This act of vandalism is a devastating blow to the club, but with the community’s help we hope to recover and continue playing in Ratho as soon as possible.”

You can support Ratho Athletic FC by donating to their GoFundMe page or via the club’s social media channels.