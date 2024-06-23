The three-bedroom property at 23/8 Hawthornbank Lane comes with a charming private balcony overlooking one of the Capital’s most scenic areas.

Potential buyers are guaranteed plenty of space to work and play, with an abundance of space and modern decor over two levels.

Situated on the top floor of its building, the property is in move-in condition and offers easy access to the city centre.

Take a look at the impressive flat below.

23-8 Hawthornbank Lane The property is situated in the middle of Dean Village

Balcony It boasts a balcony with a view

Bedroom 1 The principal bedroom has in-built storage