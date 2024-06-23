Edinburgh for sale: Elegant Dean Village flat with private balcony overlooking pretty surrounds

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

A swanky flat in Edinburgh’s stunning Dean Village has hit the market for £400,000.

The three-bedroom property at 23/8 Hawthornbank Lane comes with a charming private balcony overlooking one of the Capital’s most scenic areas.

Potential buyers are guaranteed plenty of space to work and play, with an abundance of space and modern decor over two levels.

Situated on the top floor of its building, the property is in move-in condition and offers easy access to the city centre.

Take a look at the impressive flat below.

The property is situated in the middle of Dean Village

1. 23-8 Hawthornbank Lane

The property is situated in the middle of Dean Village | ESPC

It boasts a balcony with a view

2. Balcony

It boasts a balcony with a view | ESPC

The principal bedroom has in-built storage

3. Bedroom 1

The principal bedroom has in-built storage | ESPC

It also comes with a stylish en-suite

4. En-suite

It also comes with a stylish en-suite | ESPC

