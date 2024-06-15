Edinburgh for sale: Recently refurbished cafe and takeaway in Leith's Ferry Road goes on market
A recently-refurbished cafe and takeaway in Leith has been put up for sale.
Mariola's, next to Leith Theatre and Leith Library on Ferry Road, is on the market with a guide price of £30,000.
Advertising the sale on property website Zoopla, business agents Cornerstone say the cafe and takeaway is situated within a parade of complementary businesses serving the local community. And it adds there is "good car parking availability" in the surrounding areas.
The agents go on: "Our client has owned and operated a business from these premises since 2012, refurbishing the property last year and rebranding as Mariola’s. The cafe has been placed on the market to allow the owner time to concentrate on other business interests.
"Mariola's offers a selection of hot filled rolls, paninis, bagels and cakes to go with teas and coffees. Choosing to trade just five days from 8.30am-3.30pm, there is scope to expand on these hours as well as developing the menu."
The advert adds that the property is held on a full repairing and insuring lease which runs until 2028, but the landlord has indicated they are willing to consider an extension to the current lease.
