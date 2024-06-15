Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recently-refurbished cafe and takeaway in Leith has been put up for sale.

Mariola's, next to Leith Theatre and Leith Library on Ferry Road, is on the market with a guide price of £30,000.

Mariola's cafe and takeaway in Ferry Road

Advertising the sale on property website Zoopla, business agents Cornerstone say the cafe and takeaway is situated within a parade of complementary businesses serving the local community. And it adds there is "good car parking availability" in the surrounding areas.

The agents go on: "Our client has owned and operated a business from these premises since 2012, refurbishing the property last year and rebranding as Mariola’s. The cafe has been placed on the market to allow the owner time to concentrate on other business interests.

"Mariola's offers a selection of hot filled rolls, paninis, bagels and cakes to go with teas and coffees. Choosing to trade just five days from 8.30am-3.30pm, there is scope to expand on these hours as well as developing the menu."