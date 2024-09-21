Forming part of a C-listed former church on Commercial Street, the property is in good decorative order and offered to the market in move-in condition.

Featuring a welcoming entrance hall, the stunning open-plan living area is flooded with natural light from the Velux windows. The creative architectural design subtly zones the space into dedicated living areas: which include a comfortable lounge, dining area and sleek kitchen.

The property further benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and unrestricted on-street parking. The property includes all fitted floor coverings and integrated appliances and furniture can be included in the sale if required.

The vibrant and cosmopolitan area of Leith was voted as one of the best places to live by The Times in 2019, and is a hub for socialising. It boasts an eclectic mix of restaurants, traditional pubs, trendy cafés, delis, and coffee bars.

The Shore and the greater Leith area cater for outdoor pursuits, including a tranquil riverside walk and cycling path by The Water of Leith, the picturesque fishing village and harbour of neighbouring Newhaven, and the vast green spaces of Leith Links, which is home to Leith Links Tennis and Bowling Club.

For more information you can visit the ESPC website.

1 . 40 2F Commercial Street Located in a vibrant area, this stylish one-bedroom flat includes all fitted floor coverings and integrated appliances | ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The sleek kitchen is fitted with an abundance of contemporary base and wall mounted units and is complimented with a beautiful worktop and integrated appliances | ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom The double bedroom provides a tranquil retreat | ESPC Photo Sales