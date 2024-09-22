Edinburgh for sale: Take a look inside this stunning 4-bed New Town Georgian townhouse

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

A spacious and well-presented home in Edinburgh’s New Town has gone on the market for a cool £1.5 million.

The beautiful 4-bedroom property in Albany Street offers versatile accommodation over three floors and features a wealth of period features including ornate cornices, an elegant stone stair, a beautiful cupola, elegant fireplaces, and working shutters.

Boasting a floor area of 321m² the property also benefits from access to nearby Queen Street Gardens for a modest annual fee.

For more information you can visit the ESPC website.

This stunning 4-bedroom home is located in a desirable part of the city

15 Albany Street

This stunning 4-bedroom home is located in a desirable part of the city

The property is entered via an impressive vestibule and entrance hall with an elegant staircase leading off to the upper floors

ESPC

The property is entered via an impressive vestibule and entrance hall with an elegant staircase leading off to the upper floors

The cupola provides excellent light down through the upper floors and into the hall area

Cupola

The cupola provides excellent light down through the upper floors and into the hall area

To the front of the ground floor is the living room which has two large sash windows and an impressive fireplace

Living room

To the front of the ground floor is the living room which has two large sash windows and an impressive fireplace

